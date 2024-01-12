Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $252.58 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,223,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 54,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Medtronic worth $252,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Medtronic by 307.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 21.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.59. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

