Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 34,149 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of American Tower worth $223,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $207.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.35 and a 200 day moving average of $188.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

