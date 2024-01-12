Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,457 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,584 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $247,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $430.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.95. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $431.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.86.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,405 shares of company stock worth $16,176,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

