Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 14,814 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 872,484 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,814 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $249,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $963,542,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after buying an additional 591,758 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $934,480,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.60.

NYSE CI opened at $307.39 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $319.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

