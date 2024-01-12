Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 177,404 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 177,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $221,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,145,000 after buying an additional 115,787 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 454,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,711,000 after acquiring an additional 274,235 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7 %

TMUS stock opened at $162.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.27. The company has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,402 shares of company stock valued at $123,009,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

