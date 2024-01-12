Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 26,350 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $256,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Markel Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $305.10 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.19 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at $544,035.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

