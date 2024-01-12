Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 33,491 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 33,491 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Starbucks worth $258,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

