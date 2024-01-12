Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 63,897 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,498,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,897 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Mondelez International worth $242,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

