Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 69,733 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,272,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,733 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $162,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CSX by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in CSX by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.