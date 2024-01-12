Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $169,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,904 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV opened at $136.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

