Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 779,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $205,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $290.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 109.99%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.86.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

