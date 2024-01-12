Summit Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Dorman Products comprises about 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Dorman Products worth $18,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In related news, Director G. Michael Stakias bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Dorman Products Price Performance

DORM stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.20). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

