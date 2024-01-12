Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 3,564 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 1.31% of Grid Dynamics worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 191.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,031.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,820,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,358,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $213,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,400 shares of company stock worth $716,104 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

