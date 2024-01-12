Summit Creek Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,099 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Mister Car Wash worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 3.0 %

MCW opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.70. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 9.38%. Analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCW. Robert W. Baird raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mister Car Wash

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $91,344.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $609,406.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,951 shares of company stock worth $470,828. 71.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.