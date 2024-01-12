Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $17.36 Million Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares during the period. Option Care Health comprises approximately 2.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $17,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $79,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

