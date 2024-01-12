Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $24 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,437 shares during the period. Paylocity comprises about 3.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Paylocity worth $23,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,527,000 after buying an additional 28,631 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $152.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $235.00.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.65.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

