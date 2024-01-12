Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $32.92 Million Stock Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,084 shares during the period. CCC Intelligent Solutions makes up 4.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $32,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,922,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,721,000 after acquiring an additional 483,389 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 58.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 60,434 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 23.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 36.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE CCCS opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $221.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.12 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,066,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

