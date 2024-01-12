Summit Creek Advisors LLC Raises Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Five Below worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Five Below Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $190.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.89 and its 200 day moving average is $184.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.42.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

