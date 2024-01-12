Summit Creek Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,150 shares during the quarter. Trex accounts for about 1.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Trex by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $686,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,344,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,165,000 after acquiring an additional 677,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,300,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Trading Up 1.4 %

TREX opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.24. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

