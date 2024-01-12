Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 623 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BX opened at $119.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day moving average of $106.82. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

