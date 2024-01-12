Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 896 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 28,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 81.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 23.9% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 160,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,553,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard by 18.0% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 12,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

Mastercard stock opened at $426.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $431.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $412.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.55. The firm has a market cap of $400.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

