Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $777,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $148.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $236.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.60, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $151.05.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

