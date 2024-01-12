Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $480.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $327.64 and a fifty-two week high of $487.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $465.46 and its 200-day moving average is $442.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

