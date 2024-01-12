Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $29.62 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 518,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,622,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,435,000 after buying an additional 874,666 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,850,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after buying an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,440,000 after buying an additional 704,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,485,000.

VGIT opened at $59.26 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

