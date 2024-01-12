Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 11,059 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after purchasing an additional 363,134 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,904,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $380,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 153,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,317,673.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $380,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 153,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,317,673.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,355,967 shares of company stock valued at $186,341,686. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $139.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.34.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

