Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 64,720 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 313,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,720 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

