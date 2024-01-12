Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.19

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.19 and last traded at C$68.26, with a volume of 135673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Cormark lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins set a C$73.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.46.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.657561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Further Reading

