SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their underweight rating on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPWR. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SunPower to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.64.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $627.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.78. SunPower has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $19.32.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 24.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,353,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after acquiring an additional 145,367 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 18.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 144.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,926,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 531,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

