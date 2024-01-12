SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 1771538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunPower to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

SunPower Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $606.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 24.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 11.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Stories

