Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Synopsys by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 11.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.25. The stock had a trading volume of 244,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,107. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $327.56 and a twelve month high of $573.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.09. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

