Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an inline rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $36.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

