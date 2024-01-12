T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,210.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 772,402 shares of company stock worth $123,009,941. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.27. The firm has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

