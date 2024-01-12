Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 5,945 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.64. 602,612 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

