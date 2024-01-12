Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 6,102 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up about 1.3% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,520,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,880,000 after purchasing an additional 72,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JLL. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.66. 32,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $191.21. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

