Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.76. 254,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,534. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.32 and a 52-week high of $306.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.