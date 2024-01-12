Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Boosts Stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV owned 0.07% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 583,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,864,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS FBCG traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $33.70. 304,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $493.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.