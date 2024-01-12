Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Boosts Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. IAC comprises about 1.3% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of IAC by 24.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of IAC by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,329,000 after purchasing an additional 321,815 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of IAC by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 1.31. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

