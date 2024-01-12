Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 326.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 122,735 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.78. 1,290,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.56. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $260.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

