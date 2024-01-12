Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys Shares of 9,445 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 147,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,979,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. 209,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,969. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

