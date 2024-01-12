Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Cuts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises approximately 1.4% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 683.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 74.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.59. 170,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,389. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTV

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.