Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its position in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV owned 0.19% of Brookfield Reinsurance worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 0.3% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 467,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Reinsurance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,494,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Reinsurance by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 43,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BNRE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.33. 962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,429. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.00 million, a PE ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35.

Brookfield Reinsurance ( NYSE:BNRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

