Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.16. 252,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,891. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.38 and a 200 day moving average of $165.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.