Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,292. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.13 and a 52 week high of $290.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $52,921,073. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

