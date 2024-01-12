Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.3% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.9% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,914,000 after acquiring an additional 219,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,780.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,717 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 28.2% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 101,222 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 63,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,599. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $48.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

