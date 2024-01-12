Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 366,844 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,051 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 87,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IART. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.22.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

