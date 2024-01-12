Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 169,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.40. 596,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,975,393. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $94.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.