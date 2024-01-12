Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIP. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. 35,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,268. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 97.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

