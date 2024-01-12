Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $1.76 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.40. 3,359,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,907,806. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

