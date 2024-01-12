Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,789 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.93. 2,103,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,579,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.64.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

