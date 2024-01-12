Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $314,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.66. 1,081,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.